A man facing firearm and drug trafficking charges is back in custody.
Windsor Police say the 25-year-old was granted bail back in December on nine charges, including three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon while prohibited.
Police say bail compliance officers arrested the man this week for allegedly violating conditions of his release and arrested him with the help of LaSalle Police at a shopping mall on Malden Road.
