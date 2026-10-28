25-year-old man arrested following downtown stabbing

A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges following a stabbing in downtown Windsor.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, Windsor police officers responded to a report of a fight in the area of Wyandotte Street East and Ouellette Avenue.

Members of the Nurse Police Team arrived and located a man suffering from stab wounds and he was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say that a second man also sustained minor injuries.

Through investigation, officers learned that a dispute involving two groups over money escalated into a physical fight. During the incident, one man was stabbed and another assaulted.

Officers later located and arrested the suspect at a home in the 1500 block of Sagebrush Street.

The man has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, failure to comply with a release order, and three counts of breaching probation.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact Windsor Police.