Windsor Police has arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault of a minor.

In May 2024, the Windsor Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) launched an investigation after receiving information that a 15-year-old girl had been lured and sexually assaulted by a man she met on social media.

Following the investigation, the man was arrested by members of ICE, and electronic devices were seized as evidence.

According to police, the suspect has been charged with sexual assault and luring a child under the age of 16.

The Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit is a member of the Province of Ontario's Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.