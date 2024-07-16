The Town of Essex has over a $25-million total construction value for the second-quarter of the year.

Council was presented with an information report on Monday evening, which was received.

The total construction value for the last three months is $25,451,800, which includes all new and expanding commercial, industrial, institutional and residential developments that required a building permit.

This is a 12.9 per cent increase compared to Q2 of 2023.

113 single-family dwellings were sold between April and June, compared to 70 homes between January and March.

June has been the most successful month of the year in terms of permits - with 65 total. 17 of those 65 permits were related to pools and/or fences.

The average sale price for a home in wards 1 and 2 was $531,000 for the second quarter compared to $507,000 from Q1. Meanwhile, the average sale price for a home in wards 3 and 4 has jumped to $563,000, up from $547,000 in the first quarter of 2024.