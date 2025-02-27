25 people throughout Windsor and Essex County are being recognized for their contribution to the community.

On Wednesday evening, these individuals gathered at the Canadian Aviation Museum and were the recipients of the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

The medal recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to a particular province, territory, region or community in Canada.

The individuals recognized were nominated by someone else in the community, and range from those helping at local food banks, volunteers, those helping the environment, among many more.

Ron Gudel, a professional magician and mentalist, was one of the recipients. Gudel visits children in hospitals in Windsor and London, as well as long-term care homes in the region, and performs magic to brighten their day.

He says he's truly blessed.

"I get to do what I love, and there's nothing I enjoy more than helping people. Whether it be doing magic at children's hospitals or brightening up the day for someone at a retirement home, or long-term care home, that's really where my heart is. There's no place I'd rather be, and I've been blessed to help so many charities over the years, and whenever they call me the answer is always 'yes'."

Gudel says it was amazing to stand beside such wonderful people receiving this medal.

"I'm truly honoured, and beyond humble. These are some of the most beautiful people, not just in our community in Canada, but in the world... seriously."

Terry Cyncora was one of the recipients during the evening as well. She is the co-founder of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that started five years ago that builds and delivers beds to children in need.

She says the organization has grown with so much community support.

"We've now got 750 kids in beds, so it's a wonderful thing. And it's wonderful to be recognized, it's a whole team effort and we're just very grateful and thankful to the community for all the support."

Cyncora says this was a huge honour.

"Just very excited, very honoured, blessed, and just knowing that people are recognizing the good work that's happening in the community where we're getting kids into bed."

Carrie Lee, the founder of Lola's Pajama Fairy Project, was also one of the recipients. Lee collects and distributes pajamas to local charities.

She says it was an emotional evening.

"It's in my heart, I love it so much, it started with a simple thing of getting pajamas for our granddaughter when she was like three months old, and we decided to start collecting for those in need and it has just grown every year. We started with I think 300 pairs, and we're in the thousands now - 2,600 last year."

Lee says she found out her husband was the one who nominated her.

"I love him even more, it's just very special. Even though you don't look for the accolades, I'm not looking for it, it just feels good that people recognize it and it's a wonderful thing that happens with our whole team."

The King Charles III Coronation Medal will be awarded to 30,000 Canadians.

The full list of those who received the medal in Windsor-Essex include: Charles Davis, Dave Crosswell, Kevin Racine, Herma Brown, Rachelle Leslie, John Fairley, Don Kumarasinghe, Tom Henderson, Wanda Darbyson, Jerry Carpenter, Shirley Drouillard, Carrie Lee, Terry Cyncora, Ted Farron, Doug Diet, John Meyer, Anna Jurak, Ron Sitarz, Snjezana Gacesa, Ron Gudel, Jeanette Ledoux, Gary McNamara, Rodger Fordham, and Rick Young.