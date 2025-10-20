A 24-year-old man facing firearm-related charges has been arrested for violating his bail conditions.

In Sept. 2025, the man was granted bail on seven charges, some of which include possession of restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition, careless use or storage of a firearm, and unauthorized possession of firearm.

As part of his release, he was placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring, and was required to live with his surety in LaSalle.

During a routine bail compliance check, officers discovered that the man had breached the conditions of his release.

On Oct. 16, bail compliance officers located and arrested the man in the 7000 block of Disputed Road in LaSalle. He has been charged with failure to comply with a release order.

Officers also arrested his surety, a 22-year-old woman, and charged her with facilitating a breach of a release order.