One man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Windsor.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on April 8, officers were called to the area of Wyandotte Street East and Crawford Avenue after a report that a woman, who appeared to be in distress, had been pushed out of a vehicle.

Officers learned that the woman had connected with a man through social media and arranged to meet in person.

After having drinks at a bar, the man drove the woman to a residence in East Windsor, where the sexual assault allegedly occurred.

While driving the victim home, the suspect then reportedly forcibly removed the victim from his vehicle before driving away.

A 24-year-old suspect was identified and on April 13 was arrested at a residence in the 1700 block of Central Avenue.

The man has been charged with sexual assault, assault, and Highway Traffic Act offenses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4903. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.