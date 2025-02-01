A nearly $24,000 drug bust in Chatham-Kent.

On January 29, members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service's Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a home located on Florence Street in Chatham.

A search of the property resulted in the seizure of several illegal substances, among other items.

Officers recovered 223 grams of cocaine, approximately 100 oxycodone tablets, 4.4 grams of fentanyl, as well as cell phones, digital scales, and packaging with an estimated street value of $23,900.

As a result, a 65-year-old man, and a 32-year-old woman - both from Chatham - were arrested.

They are both facing three charges each for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both individuals were released from custody and will appear in court in early March.