A major drug seizure at the Ambassador Bridge.

Canada Border Services Agency says border officers intercepted 187.5 kilograms (or 413 pounds) of suspected cocaine found in a commercial truck coming from the United States on May 23rd.

In the trailer of the rig, CBSA officers discovered two suitcases and 5 garbage bags containing 161 bricks of the drug valued at $23.4-million.

The 55-year old driver from Richmond Hill, Ontario was transferred into the custody of the RCMP and has been charged with Importation of Cocaine, and Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking.

CBSA Regional Director General Michael Prosia says "The ongoing efforts of our border services officers to intercept narcotics and weapons is to be commended. The CBSA is continually adapting to be in a position to stop criminals by disrupting their evolving smuggling and concealment attempts. We use all tools and intelligence at our disposal to stop narcotics from reaching our streets."

The investigation is ongoing.