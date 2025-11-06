Another Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) is in the books.

The 21st annual film festival began Oct. 23 and ran for 11 days.

231 feature films were shown from 50 countries and over 300 screenings.

The festival featured a range of genres, including comedies, dramas, thrillers, horror, action, and more.

Vincent Georgie, Executive Director of WIFF, said it was the most successful festival yet.

"Lots of tourists visting us from across Ontario, across Canada, and across the U.S. About 100 filmmakers flew in from across Canada to be at the festival and show their film. Amazing comments and the best comments we get are always how welcoming the Windsor audience is and how welcoming the community is," Georgie said.

Georgie said they broke attendance records.

He says over 50,000 people attended the event but organizers are still counting and reconciling.

"We're still counting final numbers, but we know it's already our biggest number for attendance, which we're thrilled by, and secondily in terms of feature films, it's the most films we had at the festival. We had 231 feature films. We show the most amount of feature films in the entire country," he said.

Georgie said tickets sales were strong.

"A ton of tickets bought in advance, and also, same-day tickets, whether it was on Halloween, the weekend, or even on weekdays, we saw a lot of traction even day of. Even sometimes 10 minutes before a film there's a big spike in sales of people rushing over to catch the next film," Georgie said.

Georgie said planning will soon begin for next year's festival.