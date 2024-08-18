A funding boost of $230,000 for the Tayfour-Emara Excellence in Research & Education Fund.

The latest funding installment will be split between two important areas, $130,000 towards the “TayfourEmara Excellence in Research & Education Fund” and $100,000 towards general, ophthalmology equipment for 2024.



In 2022, Dr. Fouad Tayfour and Dr. Barry Emara came forward to establish the fund with a $250,000 donation.



Last year, they donated $330,000, continuing the focus on healthcare research and training with a goal of better patient care.



"The partnership with Windsor Regional Hospital continues to have a positive impact on the community we serve,” said Dr. Tayfour. “Within a short period of time we have decreased cataract wait times, recruited more Ophthalmologists to Windsor and allowed for other elective procedures to be completed in the hospital.”



“Supporting this important research fund demonstrates how this new partnership model can have lasting benefits for the community,” added Dr. Emara. "Through this model, we are also looking at ways we can continue to improve the patient experience in ophthalmology as well as in other surgical specialties.”

