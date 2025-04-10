A 23-year-old woman has been arrested and charged after fleeing the scene of a collision involving five vehicles in Walkerville.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday morning, Windsor Police responded to a report of a collision in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Officers learned that a black Dodge Charger had struck four parked cars lining the street.

The woman then exited the Charger, removed the licence plates from her car, and fled the scene on foot.

A short time later, officers located and arrested the suspect at a residence in the 1000 block of Lincoln Road.

Due to injuries sustained from the collision, the woman was transported to hospital for treatment.

The 23-year-old has been charged with failure to remain at the scene of a collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.