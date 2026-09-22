23 people arrested in citywide theft and public safety crackdowns

Windsor police have arrested 23 people following two public safety initiatives across the city.

According to police, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit conducted a three-day theft initiative at several retail locations in Windsor between September 16 and September 18.

Police say they recovered close to $2,600 in stolen merchandise and arrested 14 suspects, including eight repeat offenders.

Then on September 19 and September 20, officers conducted a public safety initiative in the Glengarry neighbourhood, where nine suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants or for failing to comply with release conditions.