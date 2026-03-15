A successful Period Promise event in Windsor-Essex.

United Way Windsor-Essex Chatham-Kent and the Windsor & District Labour Council hosted the 10th annual Period Promise event on March 10.

During the event, more than $23,000 was raised and over 2,800 menstrual products were collected.

This annual event is dedicated to addressing period poverty and supporting dignity, access, and care. Period poverty affects 1 in 6 Canadians who menstruate, and it rises to 1 in 4 in households earning under $40,000.

All of the donations collected will stay local to ensure people in Windsor-Essex have access to these essential products.

Donations will continue to be accepted until March 31.