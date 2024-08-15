The annual Face to Face Campaign for The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County is back.

The 22nd annual campaign kicked off Thursday morning and runs until the end of September.



Campaign co-founder John Fairley says money raised supports Hospice’s Fairley Family Transportation Program and The G.E.N.I.E. (Granting Exceptional N’ Impactful Experiences) Program.



He says last year's campaign raised more than $120,000.



"When you get something that's been going on in Windsor-Essex for 22-years it means a lot and I think that it's pretty embedded in our community that when this campaign comes forward that so many people take time and from their funds, their money to donate to this campaign so we're always grateful for that," he says.



Fairley says there is never a fundraising goal for the campaign.

"It always starts off as 500 people going to 10 people they know asking for $10 and last year we had over $120,000 given to us so we are very appreciative of the heartfelt participation of our community in Windsor-Essex that's supporting our Hospice," says Fairley.

He says the campaign runs for 45-days.

"I know some people are still away but we're waiting for them," he says. "They'll be a lot of media about this from all of us but again we appreciate the 45 days and again we got people going door to door doing their annual thing, going up and down rooms in apartments and things like that."



The Fairley Family Transportation Program offers rides to medical appointments for Hospice clients while the G.E.N.I.E. Program, which was launched in 2022 offers the opportunity for patients receiving Hospice care, whether in Hospice residences or in their own home, to request special trips or outings.

In 21 years, the campaign has raised $1.6-million.