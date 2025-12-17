In her year-end report to the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB), Vicki Houston, director of education, provided an update on the yet to be constructed elementary school in Lakeshore.

The budget and construction of the new $22.9 million school was originally approved in June 2024 .

Construction on a 5.7-acre site north of Girard Street and west of Rourke Line in Belle River was anticipated to start back in Jan. 2025 and open ready for students Sept. 2026.

Houston said they have found a contractor for the project.

"The board has entered into an agreement with Alliance General Contracting of Windsor to begin construction on the new elementary school in Lakeshore," she said.

She said they are waiting availibility from Ontario education minister Paul Calandra in order to commence construction following a groundbreaking ceremony.

"We've emailed his office to find out when he's available to come. Hopefully sooner rather than later. The construction company is ready and eager to go," said Houston.

Houston said additional details of the construction timeline and would be shared in the near future.

"We look forward to moving ahead with this very exciting project and welcome a new school for students and staff in the Municipality of Lakeshore," she said.

AM800 News has reached out to Calandra's office for comment.