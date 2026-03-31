The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting that 99 per cent of all secondary students in the region are up to date on their immunizations.

As of March 31, the health unit has assessed 20,359 records as part of the Immunization of School Pupils Act and found 99 per cent are up to date on the requirements, but 221 secondary students have been suspended from school for having incomplete immunization records.

The health unit says it represents a notable reduction in suspensions compared to the previous year, reflecting the strong WEC community's dedication to keeping students protected from vaccine-preventable disease.

Students suspended may return to school once they have received required missing immunizations and/or missing immunization record(s) are provided to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

18 elementary students also remain suspended since March 10, 2026.

The act requires children and adolescents attending primary or secondary school to be immunized against mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, meningococcal disease, varicella, and polio or have a valid medical, conscience, or religious belief exemption on file at the health unit.

The act also requires public health units to maintain and review immunization records for every student attending school in Ontario and to enforce a school suspension on students with incomplete immunization records.