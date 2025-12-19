A 22-year-old man who is currently before the courts on firearm and assault charges has been arrested for breaching his bail conditions.

Last month, the man was granted bail on charges related to an assault, and a separate incident involving the alleged possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

Part of his bail conditions including living with his surety while awaiting further proceedings.

During routine monitoring, bail compliance officers determined he had violated his conditions and an arrest warrant was issued.

On Thursday, Dec. 18, shortly after noon, bail compliance officers, the Emergency Services Unit and the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, located and arrested the man at a home in the 1300 block of McEwan Avenue.

He's now been charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.