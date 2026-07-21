22-year-old man arrested after police foil break-and-enter

A 22-year-old has been arrested after police interrupted a commercial break-and-enter in progress.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on July 19, Windsor police officers responded to a report of a break-in at a business in the 1500 block of Wyandotte Street West.

When police arrived, they discovered that someone had broken a window and entered the business.

Once inside, police say the suspect allegedly caused damage by breaking lights and damaging drywall, resulting in approximately $1,500 in property damage. He also placed several items into a bag and put on an employee’s sweater.

Officers quickly surrounded and searched the building where they located and arrested the man without incident.

The 22-year-old man has been charged with break-and-enter with intent in a place other than a dwelling.

Anyone with further information on the incident can contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.