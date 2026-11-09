22-year-old faces impaired driving charges after head-on crash in Windsor

Charges have been laid after a head-on crash in Windsor.

On Sunday, November 8, just after midnight, Windsor police say officers were called to a report of two people fighting in an alley in the 700 block of Tuscarora Street.

Police say while officers were headed to the scene, they received information that one of the individuals fled the area in a black SUV.

Investigators say upon arrival, officers saw the black SUV going northbound on Louis Avenue toward Wyandotte Street East at a high rate of speed.

Police say the SUV drove through a stop sign before making a wide right turn onto Wyandotte Street East and entering the westbound lanes, colliding with a white vehicle head-on.

According to police, officers stopped the SUV and saw several signs of impairment in the driver, including glossy eyes and a strong odour of alcohol.

Police say a 22-year-old was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle and operation while impaired by alcohol.

The driver of the white vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police.