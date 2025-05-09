A 22-year-old has been arrested and charged following a search warrant in Leamington.

On Friday, May 9, the Ontario Provincial Police along with a number of partners such as the Essex County Community Street Crime Unit, the OPP K9 Unit, the West Region OPP Tactical Rescue Unit, and others, executed a search warrant at an address on Clark Street West in Leamington.

During the search, officers seized a quantity of illicit drugs suspected to be cocaine and Canadian currency.

The total value of items and cash seized is estimated to be over $19,000.

As a result, the 22-year-old from Leamington was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The accused has been held pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.