22-year-old arrested in road rage investigation

Amherstburg police headquarters seen in Amherstburg, Ont. on Aug. 12, 2025. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road rage investigation.

Just before 8 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to the incident near Sandwich Street South and Lowes Side Road.

Police said an “exchange of hand gestures” escalated between two drivers. After the disagreement, the suspect allegedly did an abrupt U-turn, approached the victim’s vehicle, and damaged the driver’s side mirror.

When the victim got out of the vehicle, police said the suspect punched him several times, before leaving.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Just before 10 a.m., the suspect turned himself in at the Amherstburg detachment of the WPS.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and mischief to property.