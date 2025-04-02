Windsor-Essex has seen a sharp decline in home sales compared to this time last year.

According to the March housing stats from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) , there were 342 properties sold last month, which represents a 22.27 per cent drop from the 440 properties sold in March 2024.

The average sales price for a home increased to $583,182. That's up 2.94 per cent compared to March 2024.

The number of new listings increased 21 per cent.

There were 1020 new listings in Windsor-Essex last month.

WECAR says 97 properties sold in the price range of $420,000 to $549,999 and another 83 properties sold in the price range between $550,000 and $699,999.

Eight properties sold in the price range of $2,000,000 to $2,499,999.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi