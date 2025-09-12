22 charges have been laid after a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) blitz in Leamington.

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) along with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO), held the traffic inspection blitz on Thursday on Erie Street South.

According to the OPP, 19 commercial vehicles were checked, resulting in 22 charges.

Police say none of the vehicles were taken out of service but say 'operating a commercial vehicle with major defects can be extremely dangerous to everyone out on the road.'