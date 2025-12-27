Get ready to rock out in Chatham-Kent!

Local musicians will come together Saturday to help fight hunger.

The 21st annual Holiday Jam for Hunger happens Saturday Dec. 27 at Sons of Kent Brewing Company.

Who’s playing?

40 Hours Over – a popular local band headlining the show

Cole Pereira – acoustic rock, country and pop

The Dave Trinca Xperience (DTX) – rock and prog classics

Organizer Alysson Storey said all proceeds will benefit Hope House – Mental Health Network of Chatham-Kent and Chatham Outreach for Hunger.

"Both of those organizations provide food and support to people experiencing food insecurity in Chatham and across Chatham-Kent. So they're two really important organizations all year round, but especially this time of year so we want to give them a little extra boost," she said.

Storey said admission is by donation and cash is preferred.

"Those organizations have purchasing agreements with local grocery and food suppliers. They can often leverage the money that we donate three or four times over," said Storey.

Storey said last year they raised over $4,000 for a total of over $40,000 since the benefit began.

"A lot of us are feeling the pinch in our wallets so any number raised this year will wonderful. We're just looking to get a generous donation to the food bank and if we can beat last year's record, great, but we also appreciate the times a lot of us are finding ourselves in," she said.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at Sons of Kent Brewing, 27 Adelaide St. South in Chatham.