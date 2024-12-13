The 21st annual Cans for a Cause returns today at Devonshire Mall.

Every December, AM800 News, 93.9 Virgin Radio, Pure Country 89 and CTV Windsor collects non-perishable food items and monetary donations.

These donations are given to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul to help those in need.

Food bank usage in Windsor-Essex has gone up substantially - with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul seeing a 216 per cent increase from 2022 to 2023, and are looking at another 150 per cent increase in people they help feed from 2023 to 2024.

In 2023, it was estimated that 108,000 individuals were supported through their food security programs.

Last year, over 60,000 non-perishable food items were collected, and nearly $42,000 was raised.

Kristen Hazael, Senior Promotions Coordinator for Bell Media Windsor, says it's nice to help out such a great organization every year.

"We're out supporting the community again with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. We're hoping to make this a record-breaking year. Last year we raised over $40,000 in cash, and we're really hoping to surpass that this year, along with over 60,000 items donated last year, which we are also hoping to smash the record this year."

She says the need has gone up as the cost of living rises.

"People aren't able to keep up anymore, and people that were once donors are now recipients from St. Vincent, it's something they're seeing a lot of. And it's just great that we can come together and we can help out such a great organization that does spread the love throughout all of the community as well."

Hazael says the Windsor-Essex community is so giving.

"Every time I think we've hit a new record, they keep managing to surpass it. They're such a giving community, and they're so generous with their donations even though so many people are struggling, they still find it in their hearts to help those that are struggling a little bit more."

Non-perishable food items can be donated at Devonshire Mall at the AM800 News broadcast location in the food court, or in the drive thru location by the Keg from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monetary donations can be made through the AM800 website by clicking here, or by calling 519-966-CANS (2267).