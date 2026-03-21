A 21-year-old has been charged with stunt driving.

Ontario Provincial Police say shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, officers conducted a traffic stop on Highway 3 in the Town of Essex.

The driver was clocked going 145 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

The driver from Windsor has been charged with stunt driving, and driving without a valid permit.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Windsor court in June to answer to the charges.

Their license has been suspended for 30 days, and their vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.