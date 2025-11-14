A 21-year-old man was quickly arrested by police after allegedly attacking three people with a weapon.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 12, members of the City Centre Patrol (CCP) responded to a report of a disturbance in the 500 block of Ouellette Avenue.

When officers arrived, they learned that the suspect attempted to damage a parked car.

When he was confronted by bystanders, the suspect allegedly attacked three people with a weapon.

The victims sustained minor injuries.

Following a brief foot chase, officers were able to arrest the man without further incident. He's been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, and one count of assault.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.