A 21-year-old man from Wallaceburg is facing multiple charges after back-to-back thefts.

On Wednesday, July 30, shortly before 11:20 p.m., Chatham-Kent Police responded to a report of a theft from a convenience store on Grand Avenue West in Chatham.

Police state that the suspect entered the store, selected merchandise, and left without attempting to pay. He was seen on Chatham-Kent Police's CCTV cameras walking with the merchandise.

Minutes later, officers responded to a robbery report at a nearby business also on Grand Avenue West where the same suspect had entered the store and attempted to leave with items without paying.

During the encounter, the man allegedly used an object in a threatening manner toward the victim - a 26-year-old man from Chatham.

Officers located and arrested the suspect. He was transported to police headquarters and was charged with theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of property under $5,000, and robbery.

While in police custody, police say the man became agitated and destroyed a camera within the cell unit valued at $1,000. He was then charged with mischief under $5,000.

He is currently being held in custody and is pending bail.