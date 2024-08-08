A 21-year-old from Chatham is facing a list of charges following a traffic stop.

On Wednesday morning at approximately 1:35 a.m., a member of the Elgin Ontario Provincial Police Chatham Detachment stopped a vehicle in a parking lot on Communication Road near Creek Road in Chatham-Kent after observing drug paraphernalia in the car.

The investigating officer determined the driver's ability to operate the vehicle was not impaired. However, the driver had a suspended driver's licence, and the officer observed several other offences.

As a result, the 21-year-old from Chatham faces eight charges including driving while under suspension, driving with no validated permit, failing to surrender insurance card, driving at an unlawful hour as a Class G1 driver, unaccompanied by a qualified driver as a Class G1 driver, among others.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a Chatham court at a later date.

The vehicle has also been impounded for seven days.