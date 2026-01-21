Two people are facing a long list of drugs and firearm charges in separate incidents, including one involving a road rage investigation in Windsor.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on January 19, Windsor police officers were called to a reported disturbance in the 2600 block of Vine Court, near Rose-Ville Garden Drive.

Once on the scene, officers located a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident and stopped the vehicle.

Police say a 21-year-old male passenger was arrested for breaching his release conditions, while the 50-year-old female driver allegedly obstructed officers and was also taken into custody.

With the assistance of K9 officer Smoke, the vehicle was searched, and officers discovered a Sig Sauer handgun with ammunition, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone tablets, morphine capsules, clonazepam tablets, naloxone tablets, two digital scales, five cell phones, and $3,375 in Canadian currency.

The total value of drugs seized was approximately $9,960.

As a result, the 21-year-old man and 50-year-old woman have each been charged with occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, possession of an unloaded firearm, and four counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The 21-year-old is also charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order, possession of a prohibited firearm without a licence, and possession of a prohibited device without authority.

The 50-year-old woman is also charged with possession of a prohibited firearm without holding a license and registration, an unlicensed person in possession of a prohibited weapon, and obstructing a peace officer.

During the investigation, officers also connected the 21-year-old male suspect to an alleged road rage case that happened January 11 in the area of Central Avenue and Tecumseh Road East.

A suspect is alleged to have pointed a firearm at another driver and uttered threats before fleeing the scene.

As a result, the 21-year-old male is also charged in connection with that case with pointing a firearm, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, uttering death threats, possession of a firearm without a license, and failing to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.