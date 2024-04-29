A 21-year-old man in Chatham-Kent has been charged following an altercation involving a knife.

Early Sunday morning, the Chatham-Kent Police Service responded to the area of King Street West for an altercation.

The man fled once police arrived on scene but was located shortly after and was arrested.

He's been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstructing a peace officer, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He was transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters for booking.