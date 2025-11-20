Ontario Provincial Police have laid 21 charges and one warning after a two-hour speed enforcement initiative today in Leamington.

In a social media post, provincial police say the initiative was in response to resident complaints on Mersea Road 3 near Morse Road.

Officers with the Leamington Detachment focused on speed enforcement.

Charges laid include driving while under suspension and no insurance, as well as several speeding-related offences.

Police say enforcement efforts like this are part of the OPP's ongoing commitment to keeping roads safe and addressing concerns raised by the community.