A Chatham man is facing a string of charges following a drug trafficking investigation.

On Wednesday, Nov. 26, members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a home on Riverview Drive in Chatham as part of an ongoing drug investigation.

Shortly after 2 p.m., officers saw the suspect leave the home and enter a vehicle. A traffic stop was then conducted a short distance away, and the 34-year-old man was arrested for possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

A following search of the man resulted in the seizure of nearly 34 grams of fentanyl, and 4.5 grams of crack cocaine.

A search of the home resulted in the seizure of 39 grams of fentanyl, 66 grams of cocaine, debt lists, digital scales, packaging materials, a sawed off .22 calibre rifle, and Canadian cash.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs is approximately $21,600.

The suspect is facing seven charges including drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm, failure to comply with a release order, among others.

The man is currently held in custody pending a bail hearing.