STATE COLLEGE — Gavin McKenna, a top prospect for the 2026 NHL draft, is facing assault charges.

McKenna, a freshman at Penn State, has been charged with aggravated assault by police in State College, Pa.

He's also charged with misdemeanour simple assault, disorderly conduct, engaging in fighting and harassment.

The incident date listed in the filing is Jan. 31. The criminal complaint was filed Feb. 4 by State College police.

McKenna, 18, of Whitehorse, Yukon, spent three seasons with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers before committing to Penn State. This season, McKenna has 11 goals and 21 assists with the Nittany Lions.

McKenna has also played for Canada twice at the world junior hockey championship.