Production is officially underway of the 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack at Windsor Assembly Plant (WAP) as the first one rolls off the line.

Stellantis said the first units of the Chargers will be at dealerships later in December.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with guest host Kyle Horner, Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO, said this marks the start of what will an incredible 2026.

"Here in a very few short months you'll be able to walk into a Dodge dealer and you can get a Dodge Charger in two-door or four-door, and your choice of 420 horsepower gas, 550 horsepower gas, or 670 horsepower full battery electric," he said.

McAlear said the Dodge Charger is very versatile.

"We didn't take any of the fun out of it. This car today, this 550 horsepower monster, if you want to have some fun, you can put it into rear wheel drive mode. You can send 100 per cent of the horse power and torque to the rear wheels. You can have all-wheel drive when you need it, and rear-wheel when you want it," said McAlear.

McAlear said the return of the third shift will add 1,500 new jobs, and help meet demands for the Charger Scat Pack, R/T, Charger Daytona, and the Chrysler minivan early next year.

"We love our partnership with Unifor and [WAP] and the quality that they deliver and the products that they put out of there are second to none. We can't wait to get them on dealer showrooms here shortly," he said.

Last month, Unifor Local 444 announced that hiring was underway for the third shift .

-With files from CTV Windsor's Kate Otterbein