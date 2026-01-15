The finalists for the 2026 Business Excellence Awards (BEAs) have been announced.

The Windsor Essex Chamber of Commerce announced the finalists on Wednesday to honour the region's business leaders and their contributions.

The BEAs are set for May 14, and will be held at Caesars Windsor.

Commemorating 35 years of the BEAs and 150 years of the Chamber, the BEAs will honour current trailblazers and past winners across nine categories.

Two award winners are already known, and includes Loretta Stoyka - the founder of the ATHENA Scholarship Fund, who is receiving the 2026 ATHENA Leadership Award. And, the Spirit of Community Award will honour The Stephanie and Barry Zekelman Foundation.

Some of the awards to be handed out include the Professional Excellence Award, the Destination Windsor-Essex Award, the Icon of Impact Award, among others.

The winners will be revealed live on stage during the award ceremony.

Tickets for the 2026 Business Excellence Awards go on sale January 30, at WEChamber150.ca.

The full list of nominees include:

Professional Excellence Award:

Peter Hrastovec, Partner at Shibley Righton LLP

Sandra Pupatello, Senate of Canada

Federica Nazzani, Managing Partner at Capital Assist

Visionary Founder Award:

Frank Abbruzzese, President of AlphaKOR Group Inc.

Clare E. Winterbottom (posthumously), President and Founder of Anchor Lamina

Dr. Fouad Taylor, Owner/Chief Surgeon at Windsor Laser Eye Institute

Business Legacy Award:

Valiant TMS, Sladjan Milidrag (President)

Rosati Group, Tony Rosati (Co-Owner)

Ground Effects, Jim Scott (President)

Destination Windsor-Essex Award:

Wolfhead Distillery, Tom Manherz (President)

Iron Kettle Commissary, Benjamin Leblanc-Beaudoin (Co-Owner)

Cooper's Hawk Vineyard, Tom O'Brien (President)

Innovation Champion Award:

The CHARGE Lab, University, Dr. Nayaran Kar (CHARGE Lab Director)

GreenShield Canada, Nadim Kara (EVP Head of People and Culture)

Jamison Laboratories Ltd, John Doherty (Chief of Science and Innovation)

Leadership in Motion Award:

Fabio Costante, CEO of Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation

Celso Oliveira, VP of Financing with BDC

Paul St. Pierre, President and CEO of Landscape Effects

Icon of Impact Award: