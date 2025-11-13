Three local charities are sharing in money raised during the 2025 Roseland Responder Golf Classic.

$30,000 was raised during the third installment of a four-year golf series in support of first responders and their charities of choice in the community.

Roseland Golf General Manager Dave Deluzio says this year was a fantastic event with 168 players taking part.

"It's important to us to give back to the community and all the chiefs here and the charities they've selected. There are so many people involved in this tournament-volunteers, staff, people at Roseland, and people with the city-and we just really want to make this the best event. At the end of the day, it's about giving back," he says.

During a news conference Wednesday at Windsor Police Headquarters, Windsor Police Service Deputy Chief Karel DeGraaf, Windsor Fire & Rescue Services Chief Jamie Waffle, and Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services Chief Justin Lammers were joined by tournament organizers to present checks to their respective charities.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, the Windsor Firefighters Benefit Fund, and the Canadian Mental Health Association-Windsor-Essex County Branch each received $10,000.

Deputy Chief DeGraaf says they're pleased to see the funds benefit three local charities.

"We're confident with the ongoing support of our community partners and golfer participants; collectively, we will reach our objective goal of raising over $100,000 to be shared by these three valuable organizations over the course of this four-year golf series," he says.

The four-year series that began in 2023 is called the "Road to 100," as Roseland Golf Club will celebrate 100 years in the community in 2026.

Deluzio says next year's tournament is already scheduled for June 12, 2026.

"We look forward to really doing a great event again and making it bigger and better and having everyone out to celebrate," he says.

Funds raised for the Canadian Mental Health Association-Windsor-Essex County Branch support ongoing mental health education, training, and awareness as part of the Sole Focus Project of the Canadian Mental Health Association. Many sessions are geared toward helping stakeholders like first responders, medical professionals, youth, and caregivers.

The Windsor Firefighters Benefit Fund supports their members, individuals, and families in need during challenging times, in addition to supporting youth organizations, women's groups, school programs, various athletic teams, registered charities, and memorials.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics engages law enforcement officers worldwide, championing acceptance and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities, starting first with their own communities.