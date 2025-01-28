The organizers of the 2025 Kingsville-Essex Highland Games have announced the postponement of this year's event.

In a news release, the organizers says the 2025 event is postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

They say work has already started on a new 'immersive Scottish experience for 2026' and will share more details once they're available.

The 2024 event was held in June for one-day at the Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village.

It featured tug of war competitions, sheep herding, heavy and light hammer events, caber toss, pipe band competitions and the mayors haggis hurl competition.