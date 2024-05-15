The LaSalle Fire Service experienced the second highest call volume for the first three months of the year for 2024.

During Tuesday's council meeting, the First Quarter 2024 Report was received by council.

This report outlines the activity carried out by LaSalle Fire from January to March.

During this quarter, the fire service responded to 142 incidents, the second highest Q1 call volume for the Town.

The highest amount of calls was last year in 2023, where they responded to 154 incidents, 36 of which were ice storm related calls.

According to LaSalle Fire, responses to motor vehicle collisions increased compared to historical levels despite not experiencing any significant snow falls in the winter.

55 collisions were reported, accounting for 39 per cent of the fire service's calls.

In addition to incident responses, LaSalle Fire Service conducted 20 building inspections, 145 residential smoke alarm inspections and 96 carbon monoxide alarms were tested in 52 homes.