The NFL has released the 2024 regular season schedule.

The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their quest for a three-peat when they host the Baltimore Ravens in the Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 5th.



The first Sunday Night Football game of the season will feature the Detroit Lions hosting the Los Angeles Rams.



Week One wraps up with the San Francisco 49ers hosting the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.



The NFL is once again looking to take over the holiday season.



The Lions host the Bears, the Cowboys host the Giants, and the Packers host the Dolphins on Thanksgiving.



Week 13 continues with the Chiefs hosting the Raiders on Black Friday.



The Steelers will be hosting the Chiefs and the Texans host the Ravens on Christmas Day.

— with files from MetroSource