LaSalle town council voted to move forward with a $200 million commercial development on Tuesday night.

The D’Amore Group and Petretta Construction have teamed up for a 25-acre development called The Shoppes at Heritage, at the corner of Heritage Drive and Sandwich West Parkway, that will offer just over 250,000 square feet of retail.

D’Amore Group president Scott D’Amore says he's grateful to have council's approval.

"This sets us on a very fast path to start getting the approvals finalized, and get a shovel in the ground for what I believe, as somebody who's been around and involved in the town of LaSalle since I got my first job here in 1990, as what I think is the biggest project and scope in the history of the municipality."

D’Amore says he and his family have worked on this file for 25 years.

"It's the crown jewel really of thousands of homes that we built in the area because it now makes this a truly walkable community. You're going to be able to shop at a grocery store, go to a drug store, see a doctor, grab take out food or quick service restaurant food from your national chains like McDonald's, Tim Horton's, Taco Bell etcetera. You're going to be able to sit down with your family and break bread at a wonderful restaurant."

The development is expected to generate around 400 to 500 'sustainable' jobs according to D’Amore who expects to break ground on phase one in early 2025.

"I think with a project like this and keeping in size of the scope, it's going to take a little bit of time to get things going, but [you'll] start to see the first openings in the latter the parts of 2025, and then I think really before you see it fully come to fruition for phase one completely, you're going to be looking into the spring or summer of 2026."

Some of the confirmed tenants for phase one include anchor store Food Basics, Shoppers Drug Mart, Dollarama, McDonald's, Tim Horton's, Taco Bell, Pet Smart, and a Osmow’s Shawarma.

Phase two of the development will feature a brand name hotel.