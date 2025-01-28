A stunt driving charge has been laid in LaSalle after a driver was clocked going more than double the posted speed limit.

According to LaSalle police, a vehicle was stopped last Thursday on Highway 18 for travelling 120km/h in a posted 50km/hr zone.

Police say the 20-year-old driver told an officer, he was "late for an appointment"

The man is charged with stunt driving.

His licence is automatically suspended for 30-days and his vehicle is impounded for 14-days.

The police service is reminding drivers that being late is not an excuse for excessive speeds and if you choose to drive in that manner, it can result in significant penalties.