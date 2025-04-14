LaSalle police officers say they have charged a 20-year-old Tilbury man after he was found sleeping in his vehicle on a residential street.

Officers attended a call for a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a residence on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they found a man sleeping inside his vehicle. While speaking with the officers, police say the 20-year-old driver of Tilbury displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for Operation While Impaired.

Further investigation resulted in additional charges of Operating with Over 80mgs of Alcohol, and Novice Driver – B.A.C. Over Zero.

The man was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.