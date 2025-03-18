A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an armed robbery.

Windsor Police state that the man allegedly threatened a family with a knife, and attempted to rob multiple businesses.

On Saturday, March 15, just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a series of incidents in the 2000 block of Wyandotte Street West.

Prior to police arriving at the scene, a male suspect entered a business and brandished a butcher knife to the employees. The suspect then fled after being confronted by another employee.

Police state that shortly after, the same suspect entered another nearby business and began berating and yelling at customers and employees while revealing the knife in his waistband before fleeing.

A few minutes later, the man approached a car occupied by two adults and a child at the intersection of Wyandotte Street West and Partington Avenue. He again showed the knife and demanded cash, and when the driver attempted to leave, the suspect punctured the car's tires before fleeing again.

Officers quickly located and arrested the man in the 900 block of Randolph Avenue, and he's been charged with two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace, robbery, mischief under $5,000, and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.