A 20-year-old from Michigan has been charged by local police for stunt driving.

On April 9, just before 6 a.m., a member of the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police was performing a traffic enforcement initiative on Highway 3 in Essex County.

At the time, a vehicle was clocked travelling nearly double the posted 80 km/h speed limit, and a traffic stop was initiated.

As a result, the 20-year-old from Howell, Michigan, was charged with stunt driving, failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle, and failure to surrender an insurance card.

The driver's licence has been suspended for 30 days and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Provincial Traffic Court to speak to the charges at a later date.