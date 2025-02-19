A 20-year-old has been charged following a collision in Lakeshore.

On February 15, shortly after 8 p.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a motor vehicle collision in Lakeshore.

A 20-year-old man from Tecumseh was arrested and charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus, dangerous operation, and failure to stop after an accident.

Their driver's license has been suspended for 90-days, and their vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

The accused was scheduled to appear in Windsor court on February 18 to answer to the charges.