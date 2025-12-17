Ontario Provincial Police say 20 people have been arrested and more than 300 vehicles were recovered as investigators busted an alleged auto theft network spanning Canada and several international destinations.

Police say Project Chickadee began in August 2023 after officers recovered four stolen vehicles in the Greater Toronto Area allegedly linked to the organized crime.

OPP say investigators found the alleged auto theft network involved freight forwarding companies and fraudulent documentation that was used to ship the vehicles to several countries in the Middle East and West Africa.

Police say OPP and Canada Border Services Agency officers inspected shipping containers at ports in Montreal, Vancouver and Halifax, and search warrants were executed across Ontario and at one Quebec location in October and November.

They say officers recovered 306 allegedly stolen vehicles, multiple provincial licence plates, more than $190,000 in Canadian currency and various other items including key fobs and vehicle shipping documents.

Police say 20 people, ranging in age from 20 to 64, have been arrested and face 134 charges, including trafficking and theft offences.