A suspect is facing 20 additional charges, racking up their total offences to 64.

The suspect has been charged in connection with two recent commercial break-ins, which police said took place just two weeks after they were charged with 44 other offences, including stolen vehicles, fraud, and stolen identification.

On June 30, Windsor Police responded to a break-in at a property in the 200 block of Sprucewood Avenue.

Police said a masked man arrived at the property in a stolen vehicle, jumped a fence, and broke into the building. He allegedly stole several items from a vehicle before fleeing from the area in the stolen car.

On July 7, police said the same suspect broke into a business in the 4500 block of Walker Road. He allegedly took several boxes of confidential client information before he left the scene in the same stolen vehicle as the prior incident.

Police conducted an investigation into the incidents and the 31-year-old man was arrested on Thursday. He is now facing charges including:

Two counts of break-and-enter at a place other than a dwelling

Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Two counts of wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence

Six counts of operation of a conveyance while prohibited

Four counts of failure to comply with a release order

Four counts of breach of probation

Those charges are in addition to 44 charges after three stolen vehicles, a fraudulently rented trailer, and multiple stolen pieces of ID were recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPS Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4350. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online.