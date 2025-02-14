It's going to be a snow-filled weekend.

Environment Canada is predicting between 15 and 25 centimetres of snowfall between Saturday and Sunday.

Flurries are expected to begin Friday evening into the overnight before seeing full snowfall starting Saturday morning.

The snow will continue throughout the day Saturday, easing up in the evening and overnight, before the second round of snowfall starts early Sunday morning and will be intense throughout the day.

Steven Flisfeder, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, says Sunday will see the most snowfall.

"It's going to continue through the day Saturday, starting to ease up a bit through the evening hours and overnight before it starts the second round Sunday morning in the early hours, probably closer to 5 [a.m.] is when you'll start to see the intensity start to build a bit more. And that snow is going to continue through the day Sunday, through the afternoon as well."

He says a steady amount of snow will fall starting tonight.

"Through the weekend as a whole, you're looking at somewhere between 15 and 25 [centimetres], probably close to that 20 [centimetres] for that full grand total through the weekend," Flisfeder says. "Most of it will be for the Sunday day portion of the weekend."

He says there is a chance of freezing rain Saturday night into Sunday morning.

"And much more likely for the areas closer to Lake Erie. So if you're on the Lake St. Clair side you're probably going to stay in snow, but that risk is still there, so you'll definitely want to take that into consideration for any plans this weekend."

Flisfeder says advisories will begin to be issued Friday afternoon and will continue to be updated throughout the weekend.

He adds that if you're able to stay home during this time to do so.